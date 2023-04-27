Northern Nevada Mounted Units head to class

Horse participating in the Northern Nevada Mounted Patrol School in Carson City.
Horse participating in the Northern Nevada Mounted Patrol School in Carson City.(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:17 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With shields and protective face and body gear the deputies are geared up to practice crowd control. So are the horses who ride next to them. They too have the same gear on during the exercises.

Each year mounted units from Northern Nevada gather at Fuji Park in Carson City for certification in the annual Northern Nevada Mounted Patrol School.

It is a chance to brush up on skills or experience a real-life simulation for the first time.

“We are doing riot control with the detention response team and shields and everything,” says Washoe County Under Sheriff Jeff Clark with his horse Spirit. “It is new to a horse. So, you’ve got to get them used to that. And it looks seamless when we are in public. But it is because we do so much training on the down time.”

The general public may be unaware of the training.

But those who are on mounted units know the horses are great representatives for their departments. Often putting the public at ease during big events. That’s the case with a Clydesdale named Maximus who is with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit.

“They are chill, they are relaxed,” says his partner, Deputy Walter Lum. “And that’s why we selected him to be on this unit.”

The riders own their own horses.

And while departments buy the official tack and protective wear for the animals, other expenses like hay, farrier, dental, and vet care for the most part are on the deputy to pay for. At trainings like this there will be travel trailers so participants can save money.

It’s part of the job and one that the deputies accept no questions asked.

“For a weekend like this I can spend roughly around $600 to $1,000 depending upon how many trips you have to come back and forth location,” says Deputy Heather Hart with her horse Tango. Asked why this is important to her? “We love it,” she says. “We love our community. It is a great time to spend with everyone.”

But recently a local auxiliary has taken on the task of helping Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies on the mounted unit. With the help of private donations and local fundraisers organizers hope to help horse and rider stay focused on protecting the community instead of an unanticipated expense.

https://www.wcmhua.org/

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Reno Police: Shooting suspect arrested
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

The Day of the Child
The Day of the Child resource fair this weekend
Youth fill sandbags in Falon as part of Global Youth Service Day.
Fallon youth put up almost 5,000 sandbags for flood protection
Friday morning, City of Reno officials and partners gathered at the ‘Believe’ sign at City...
City of Reno increases outreach efforts with routine ‘City Walks’
Movie Minute: A war drama, a comedy, and a lost historical story
Movie Minute: A war drama, a comedy, and a lost historical story