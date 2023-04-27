‘Medical aid in dying’ bill brings controversial testimony during legislative hearing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Assembly Committee of Health and Human Services heard SB 239, also known as the ‘medical aid in dying’ bill, on Tuesday.

This bill would give terminally ill patients the right to end their own life. Many in favor, and opposed, shared their emotional experiences before the committee.

“We have so many problems in this state, that helping people kill themselves should not be a priority,” said one public commentor in opposition to the bill.

Others called the bill ‘compassionate’ and asked for its passage.

“She didn’t have the choice to use ‘medical aid in dying’ and she didn’t speak to us in her final three days and when she did go, she suffocated in liquids filling her lungs,” said a public commentor in favor.

Senator Edgar Flores (D) is a primary sponsor of the bill and hopes to follow in the footsteps of 10 other states where ‘medical aid in dying’ is law.

Oregon was the first to pass this law in the 1990′s.

“We don’t want your last breath to be a smell of an unfamiliar food, with folk that you don’t recognize, with walls that are not your own,” said Senator Flores during his presentation of the bill.

In order to qualify for ‘medical aid in dying’, the adult patient must have a terminal diagnosis, have six months to live, be mentally capable and be able to self-administer the fatal medication.

These qualifying patients must also pass a psychiatric evaluation, ask for the medication themselves and two physicians will need to sign off on the decision.

The medication prescribed would be FDA approved, but the mix of these medications would not be.

Sponsors of the bill say no physician or pharmacist will be required to prescribe fatal medication or participate in the process.

Members of the Assembly asked many questions of the bill, including whether insurance companies would be defrauded or force this law on patients.

“[This] would encourage insurance companies to say, ‘we are no longer going to pay for your treatment because you can take this suicide pill’ if you will,” asked Assemblywoman Angie Taylor.

Legislators in oppostion are often concerned that poor and marginalized communities would be unfairly targeted.

Assemblyman Gregory Hafen also spoke critically of the bill, asking whether the passage of SB 239 would encourage suicide as a way to deal with mental health issues.

SB 239 narrowly passed the Senate and will be reviewed by this Assembly Committee before the bill can be sent to the Assembly floor.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.