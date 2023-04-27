Lyon County SO uses dogs to search intermediate school backpacks

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office used police dogs to search student backpacks Wednesday at Yerington Intermediate School.

Dogs alerted handlers to items, but it’s not clear if they were seized or if students faced criminal charges.

Police dog Vickie was the only one used Wednesday who was “imprinted on marijuana,” the sheriff’s office said. Vickie alerted on several backpacks during the search. Deputies found one vape pen with an unknown liquid and a knife, the sheriff’s office said.

The other dogs alerted on other backpacks as well, the sheriff’s office said. It’s not clear if the sheriff’s office found any illegal substances.

“If you use controlled substances in your house, the odor is present on most items in your house, including your kids backpack,” the sheriff’s office said. “Also if marijuana is used in your household, and if marijuana/paraphernalia was left in a backpack at any point, the odor will remain as well.”

