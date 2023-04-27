Idaho college student killing survivor to be interviewed in Reno

FILE - Boise State University students, along with people who knew the four University of Idaho...
FILE - Boise State University students, along with people who knew the four University of Idaho students who were found killed in Moscow, Idaho, days earlier, pay their respects at a vigil held in front of a statue on the Boise State campus, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. The arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger in the Nov. 13, 2022 fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students has brought relief to the small college town of Moscow, Idaho.(Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)(WWSB)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The sole survivor in the brutal killings of four Idaho college students will be interviewed in Reno.

On Tuesday, KOLO reported that the attorney for Bethany Funke filed a motion in Washoe County to avoid having Funke testify in the suspect’s preliminary hearing in Idaho.

The subpoena was originally issued on April 11, and would have meant she would have returned to Moscow, Idaho to testify on June 28. That subpoena has now been withdrawn.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Jesce Richt
Reno Police: Shooting suspect arrested
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

Care Solace offering mental health connections
Care Solace offering mental health connections
A Nevada Lake Tahoe license plate
NV Lake Tahoe license plate program generates $500,000 for the environment
The crash was reported on Sunday, April 23
Crash near Winnemucca kills 1
Meat and Drink Soiree at Sutro Tunnel
Help raise money for the redevelopment of the Sutro Tunnel at upcoming “Meat and Drink Soiree”