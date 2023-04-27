Help raise money for the redevelopment of the Sutro Tunnel at upcoming “Meat and Drink Soiree”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sutro Tunnel is a 3.88-mile-long historical drainage adit (mine tunney) that runs from Dayton to Virginia City. This historic site is currently being redesigned by Friends of the Sutro Tunnel Charity to eventually build it into a tourist attraction.

Chris Pattison, the director of the Friends of Sutro Tunnel Charity, and Chair-Elect Tiandra Rushing from the Nevada Builders Foundation stopped by Morning Break to invited the community to support their fundraising event and ongoing efforts to revamp the Sutro Tunnel.

The charity and Nevada Builders Alliance are hosting a Meat and Drink Soiree Thursday, May 4 to fundraise for the project. The goal is to not only preserve the site’s historical integrity, but to also make it safe and accessible for visitors.

The Meat and Drink Soiree takes place at Sutro Tunnel Road in Dayton from 2-6 p.m. There will be a catered dinner, Frey Ranch whiskey tastings, 18th century reenactors, live music by Carson Chandler and more. Guests will also be among the first to walk into the tunnel rebuilt from Adolph Sutro’s original plan. Click here to purchase tickets.

Phase one of the project is currently underway with the focus being on site clean-up, protecting remaining structures from further deterioration and re-opening the Sutro Tunnel.

You can learn more about the Sutro Tunnel project on Facebook and Instagram. Follow Nevada Builders Alliance on social media (Facebook and Instagram) as well.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.