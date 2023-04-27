Free Sparks dental clinic to be held for the uninsured

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A free dental clinic for uninsured adults will take place next week in Sparks.

LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada, in partnership with Community Health Alliance, will resume its series of clinics for adult members of the community, regardless of insurance coverage.

The events will feature on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnishes, radiographs, extractions and more. No appointments are necessary but people will be served on a first come first serve basis.

Attendees should bring an ID and applicable insurance cards.

The clinic will be held on May 2 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Community Health Alliance located at 2244 Oddie Blvd.

Services not available include:

· Comprehensive dental care

· Root canals

· Crowns

· Veneers

· Deep cleanings

· Dentures

· Cosmetic dentistry

The next clinic will be held on Aug. 1.

