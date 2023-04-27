Fire destroys Cold Springs shed; home not damaged

COLD SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews put out a fire in a backyard shed Wednesday night in Cold Springs.

It was reported about 8:35 p.m. on Flamingo Drive near Goldfinch Drive north of White Lake. Crews arrived to find the shed fully involved.

The fire also damaged a fence and a power pole.

There was no damage to the home, but the shed was a complete loss. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

