Crash near Winnemucca kills 1

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash
The crash was reported on Sunday, April 23
The crash was reported on Sunday, April 23(Nevada State Police)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:07 AM PDT
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crash on I-80 west of Winnemucca killed one person on Sunday, Nevada State Police say.

They say that around 7:00 p.m. on April 23, troopers responded for reports of a crash on Interstate 80 in Humboldt County, around 12 miles west of Winnemucca.

A preliminary investigation found that an orange Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling on Interstate 80 in the right travel lane. For unknown reasons, the driver allowed the truck to drive off the right side of the road and on to the dirt shoulder.

The truck’s driver overcorrected to the left, crossed over the westbound travel lanes and entered the center median. The truck then struck a concrete drainage culvert and overturned.

The driver, 36-year-old Jeremy Bille of Arizona, was unrestrained in the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

