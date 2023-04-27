Celebrate Hawaiian holiday, Lei Day, at Nevada State Museum in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In Hawaii, “May Day is Lei Day.” According to Polynesian culture, “the mana (or spirit) of the creator of the lei is sewn or woven into it. Therefore, when you give a lei, you are giving a part of you. Likewise, as you receive a lei, you are receiving a part of the creator of the lei.” Over time, leis have become known around the world as a symbol of aloha.

The Nevada State Museum will celebrate Lei Day on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. with a variety of cultural activities for all ages.

Rachel Delovio from the Nevada State Museum and Kuʻulei Bounds from Ka Pā Hula ʻO Kawaiolanoelaniokāne in Sparks, stopped by Morning Break to share all the family-friendly activities happening this weekend.

There will be a lei making demonstration by Nā ʻŌiwi O Hawaiʻi, Northern Nevada Hawaiian Civic Club; a beginner keiki (child) and a beginner wahine (woman) hula lesson by Kumu Hula (hula teacher) Dalyn Aiu-Parpal; Hawaiian music by the band Pono; and a hula performance by the Reno based hālau hula (hula school) Ka Pā Hula ʻO Kawaiolanoelaniokāne. Shaved ice, a staple refreshment in Hawaii, will be sold by Island Breeze Events.

Participants are encouraged to wear their best “Aloha wear.” Admission is free for everyone.

Watch Ku’ulei Bounds perform a hula dance on Morning Break.

Schedule for Lei Day:

Accept lei for the Lei Contest from 9 – 10 a.m.

Lei making demonstration by Nā ʻŌiwi O Hawaiʻi, Northern Nevada Hawaiian Civic Club from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hawaiian music by Pono from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m.

Beginner keiki (child) hula lesson by Kumu Hula (hula teacher) Dalyn Aiu-Parpal from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Hula performance by Ka Pā Hula ʻO Kawaiolanoelaniokāne at 12:30 p.m.

Beginner wahine (woman) hula lesson by Kumu Hula (hula teacher) Dalyn Aiu-Parpal from 1:30 – 2 p.m.

Learn more about Lei Day at the Nevada State Museum by clicking here. You can follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.

Ka Pā Hula ʻO Kawaiolanoelaniokāne is a hula arts school in Sparks. More information can be found online, as well as on Facebook and Instagram.

