Care Chest supplies medical resources to Nevadans

Free medical supply for citizens
By Nick Doyle
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Care Chest of Sierra Nevada is a non-profit located in Northern Nevada. It is one of the only organizations serving free medical supplies to people in the region.

Care Chest is now apart of 37 communities across the state. In 2022, the non-profit, served 18,000 Nevadans while distributing over 29,000 items.

Anne McNulty, the executive director, enjoys making an impact of the community. “We have been in our community for over 33 years providing free medical resources for folks, durable medical equipment, medical supplies and specialized programs.” Changing lives makes her feel, “fulfilled…that we are able to provide these services for folks in the state of Nevada.”

If you want to volunteer, donate or get the medical resources you need, visit carechest.org.

