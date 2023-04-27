BLM asks community to not feed wild horses

A wild horse in a residential neighborhood
A wild horse in a residential neighborhood(The Bureau of Land Management)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:37 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is asking people not to feed or interact with wild horses.

They say that doing so can not only have negative impacts for the horses, but also for the people wanting to help them.

BLM says while intentions may be good, luring animals from their herd management areas is considered harassment and is illegal. They say that a wild horse or burro interacted with can quickly lose its wild nature and loiter where they know food and water is readily available.

This can cause property damage and dangerous behaviors towards people and domestic animals, especially during foaling season.

BLM says multiple agencies have already had to respond to calls of horses charging at, or even trying to strike, members of the public. Many of these animals have also been hit and killed by vehicles due to becoming habituated to loitering near roads waiting for food.

