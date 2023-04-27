Big Lots, The Container Store accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.
Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Big Lots and The Container Store will be accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons as the retailer begins to shut down nationwide.

According to a news release, Big Lots will give all shoppers 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

In a tweet, The Container Store also announced a similar deal, saying shoppers can receive 20% off a single item for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Jesce Richt
Reno Police: Shooting suspect arrested
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., looks on during a meeting with supporters, Monday,...
Environmentalists denounce Nevada U.S. senator’s mining bill
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
Debt ceiling: McCarthy wins 1st round, Biden eyes long game
Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., applaud as South...
Concerned about North Korea, South’s Yoon seeks more US help