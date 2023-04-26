Wednesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Very warm temperatures area on the way for the rest of the week and weekend. Record highs are possible. The warmth will increase snowpack melting, which will increase the chance of flooding. A few T-storms are also possible each afternoon, mainly in the Sierra. As May arrives, a trough of low pressure will bring cooler, unsettled weather. More wind and showers are possible next week. -Jeff

