Wednesday Web Weather

Wednesday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:42 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Very warm temperatures area on the way for the rest of the week and weekend. Record highs are possible. The warmth will increase snowpack melting, which will increase the chance of flooding. A few T-storms are also possible each afternoon, mainly in the Sierra. As May arrives, a trough of low pressure will bring cooler, unsettled weather. More wind and showers are possible next week. -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Reno Police: Shooting suspect arrested
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
SUNDAY PM WEATHER
SUNDAY PM WEATHER