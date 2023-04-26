Washoe County board approves opioid settlement

(Arizona's Family)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:41 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Board of Supervisors has approved an agreement between the state of Nevada, CVS, and drug manufacturer Allergan.

The new agreement is part of the One Nevada Agreement made in July 2021.

Per the agreement, the Board of County Commissioners must approve each settlement with the State of Nevada. The most recent agreement was with Walmart in the amount of just over $32 million, approved in February of this year.

The settlement with Allergen is for $26.5 million and will be paid in equal installments over the course of seven years, beginning this year. Washoe County’s portion of the settlement is $1.1 million.

The settlement with CVS is for more than $151 million and will be paid in equal installments over the course of 10 years, also starting this year. Washoe County’s portion of that settlement is approximately $7.3 million.

