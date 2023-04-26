The unconventional comedy, “Men on Boats,” debuts at Good Luck Macbeth theater

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Men on Boats” is described as “the true(ish) story of an 1869 expedition when a one-arms captain and a crew of insane yet loyal volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River.” The show is brought to life at Good Luck Macbeth theater in Reno.

Director Abby Rosen and Jessica Johnson, who plays the expedition leader John Wesley Powell, stopped by Morning Break to explain how this show is unlike anything you’ve probably ever seen before.

The show debuts Friday, April 28 and runs for four weekends through Saturday, May 20. Tickets are available online.

You can stay updated on all that Good Luck Macbeth offers year round on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.