Tickets on sale now for 2023 Pops on the River “The Music of Motown” concert series

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pops on the River returns to Reno in July but at a new location: Glow Plaza. This year’s theme is “The Music of Motown” as the Reno Philharmonic pays homage to the iconic era when Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, The Temptations and Diana Ross dominated the charts. In fact, from 1961 to 1971, Motown Records had more than 100 songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 as founder, Berry Gordy Jr., had a knack for recognizing soul artists with a mainstream pop appeal.

Evelyn Klatt, chief development and marketing officer, and Todd Felts, Pops on the River co-chair, stopped by Morning Break to encourage people to get their tickets early as this event sells out every year. General admission tickets and table sponsorships are available online.

Pops on the River 2023 takes place Saturday, July 8 at the Glow Plaza Festival Grounds (670 W 4th St, Reno). The gates will open at 5 p.m. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and is roughly two hours long.

There will be a competition between the tables for best costumes in various categories. KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko will be a judge for the event.

