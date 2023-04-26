Tickets on sale now for 2023 Pops on the River “The Music of Motown” concert series

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pops on the River returns to Reno in July but at a new location: Glow Plaza. This year’s theme is “The Music of Motown” as the Reno Philharmonic pays homage to the iconic era when Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, The Temptations and Diana Ross dominated the charts. In fact, from 1961 to 1971, Motown Records had more than 100 songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 as founder, Berry Gordy Jr., had a knack for recognizing soul artists with a mainstream pop appeal.

Evelyn Klatt, chief development and marketing officer, and Todd Felts, Pops on the River co-chair, stopped by Morning Break to encourage people to get their tickets early as this event sells out every year. General admission tickets and table sponsorships are available online.

Pops on the River 2023 takes place Saturday, July 8 at the Glow Plaza Festival Grounds (670 W 4th St, Reno). The gates will open at 5 p.m. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and is roughly two hours long.

There will be a competition between the tables for best costumes in various categories. KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko will be a judge for the event.

Click here to learn more about Pops on the River. Follow Reno Phil on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Reno Police: Shooting suspect arrested
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

Men on Boats at Good Luck Macbeth
The unconventional comedy, “Men on Boats,” debuts at Good Luck Macbeth theater
Men on Boats at Good Luck Macbeth
Men on Boats at Good Luck Macbeth
Spring Arts and Gifts Show at GSR
Over Your Heart Spring Arts and Gifts Show benefits Tiny Toes Foundation to help families of sick children
Spring Arts and Gifts Show at GSR
Spring Arts and Gifts Show at GSR