Storey County experiencing major phone issues

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is experiencing major phone issues that may impact affect calling 911.

In a Facebook post, Storey County Communications says ATT was aware of the problem and is working to fix it as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Storey County says the issues are impacting the entire surrounding area of the county, and that there is no estimated time of restoration.

KOLO 8 News Now will update this article as more information becomes available.

