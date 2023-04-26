Storey County experiencing major phone issues
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:32 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is experiencing major phone issues that may impact affect calling 911.
In a Facebook post, Storey County Communications says ATT was aware of the problem and is working to fix it as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Storey County says the issues are impacting the entire surrounding area of the county, and that there is no estimated time of restoration.
KOLO 8 News Now will update this article as more information becomes available.
