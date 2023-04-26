Storey County experiencing major phone issues

Storey County says major phone issues may affect resident's ability to call 911
Storey County says major phone issues may affect resident's ability to call 911
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:32 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is experiencing major phone issues that may impact affect calling 911.

In a Facebook post, Storey County Communications says ATT was aware of the problem and is working to fix it as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Storey County says the issues are impacting the entire surrounding area of the county, and that there is no estimated time of restoration.

KOLO 8 News Now will update this article as more information becomes available.

