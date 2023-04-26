SPCA of Northern Nevada begins Spring fundraiser

SPCA kicks off Spring into saving lives fundraiser
By Nick Doyle
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - SPCA of Northern Nevada launched their Spring fundraiser. The Spring into saving lives fundraiser will go on for three weeks.

SPCA plans on matching with a $50,000 donation. SPCA executives are expecting an increase in homeless pet population while the demand on adopting continues to tank. Executive Director Jill Dobbs says, “it is especially critical this year because we know of all the populations we are going to have to take care of. We are the only organization providing affordable community spay and neuter right now. That is the proven most important foundation of animal welfare, to reduce the amount of unwanted litters in our sheltering system.”

Funds will improve the life saving program, rescue program and homeless pet care. SPCA offers affordable spay and neuter program, which had 3,000 successful surgeries in 2022. The Todd medical financial assistance fund, who has helped over 400 recipients, will also receive portions of the donations.

SPCA executives said this fundraiser has its own purpose and is not affiliated with the ongoing case with Reno Iron Works.

