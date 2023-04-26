Sparks Police respond to crash, gunshot on 4th Street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night, Sparks Police responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a front yard. It happened at a house in the 3300 block of 4th. There were also reports of a gunshot.

The driver and vehicle weren’t on the scene when officers arrived. Police are attempting to locate the vehicle and driver and are unsure if the driver suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say they have spoken to the person who fired the gun, but it wasn’t anyone at the home or the driver of the car. No one has been arrested at this time, but police are on the lookout for the driver of the car, who, at this time, is only wanted for a hit and run accident. the damage to the property is minor.

Sparks Police was also investigating on the 3200 block of Probasco Way, which they say is connected.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get new information

