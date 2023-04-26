Sparks Police respond to crash, gunshot on 4th Street

A driver crashed his car into a home. A gunshot was reported just after.
A driver crashed his car into a home. A gunshot was reported just after.(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:54 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night, Sparks Police responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a front yard. It happened at a house in the 3300 block of 4th. There were also reports of a gunshot.

The driver and vehicle weren’t on the scene when officers arrived. Police are attempting to locate the vehicle and driver and are unsure if the driver suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say they have spoken to the person who fired the gun, but it wasn’t anyone at the home or the driver of the car. No one has been arrested at this time, but police are on the lookout for the driver of the car, who, at this time, is only wanted for a hit and run accident. the damage to the property is minor.

Sparks Police was also investigating on the 3200 block of Probasco Way, which they say is connected.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get new information

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Reno Police: Shooting suspect arrested
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

It featured guest speakers, a march, and more.
Safe Embrace holds Take Back the Night event
It featured guest speakers, a march, and more.
Safe Embrace holds Take Back the Night event
Organizer’s plan to successfully reforest Lake Tahoe with Sugar Pine
Organizer’s plan to successfully reforest Lake Tahoe with Sugar Pine
A motion for stay stopped construction at this Reno Iron Works site overlooking Highway 395.
Judge stops construction near SPCA with motion for stay