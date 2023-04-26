Southbound I-580 reduced to 2 lanes in central Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is reducing southbound I-580 to two lanes in central Reno for a repaving project.

The project will take place this weekend as part of a broader project to resurface the interstate and improve bridges.

Starting Friday at 10:00 p.m. and lasting until 4:00 a.m. May 1, I-580 will be reduced to two lanes from Villanova Drive to Moana Lane. No lane reductions will take place on the northbound lanes.

The southbound I-580 off ramp to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport will be closed for 10 days starting April 30 at 10:00 p.m. and ending 4:00 a.m. on May 10. A detour through Plumb Lane will be made available.

Crews will be resurfacing one lane of aging southbound interstate on the bridge viaduct structure carrying I-580 over RTC bus facilities. NDOT says many of these sections are more than 40 years old.

Four additional construction periods are expected to take place through early summer for the resurfacing of other lanes.

NDOT also says drivers can expect these lane and ramp closures on both directions of I-580 from south of Moana Lane to Mill Street through winter 2023:

Lanes will be reduced to three lanes on I-580 between Moana Lane and Mill Street 24/7. Only southbound lanes will be reduced through late May, followed by northbound lanes being reduced to three lanes from late May through mid-summer 2023.

Lanes will be further reduced to between one and/or two lanes on I-580 between Moana Lane and Mill Street between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly Sunday evenings through Friday mornings.

Individual interstate ramps will periodically be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly Sunday evenings to Friday mornings as resurfacing takes place in front of each ramp. Only one consecutive ramp will be closed at a time, with nearby marked detours available.

Speed limits will be reduced to 55mph, 24/7.

Approximately two and a half miles of I-580 will be resurfaced from Peckham Lane to Mill Street. Crews will first remove or fill age-related cracking on the interstate surface and a new asphalt surface will be placed.

