Safe Embrace holds Take Back the Night event

By John Macaluso
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:38 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Safe Embrace, in partnership with the TMCC Counseling Center and Crisis Support Services of Nevada, held its annual Take Back the Night event Tuesday.

The event is held to raise awareness for sexual assault. It featured guest speakers who are survivors, a march, and many resources.

The nonprofit says they help about 20 people a month, but many are still afraid to come forward. Events like this might help give some the courage, and resources, to do so.

“It’s just so we can show support to our community that we are here and we do listen and we support survivors in all areas,” said Krystal Copenhaver with Safe Embrace. She also stressed that most community support for survivors is completely confidential.

You can learn more about Safe Embrace here. There’s also an emergency crisis line that can be called for anyone in an urgent situation. That number is 775-322-3466.

