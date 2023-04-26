Resources made available for farmers dealing with flooding

(Wikipedia)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Resources for farmers and ranchers affected by winter storms and flooding have now been made available.

The resources come due to a collaboration between the Nevada Department of Agriculture, the USDA, and the Farm Service Agency. Producers should report the loss of livestock or infrastructure to their local FSA office to begin the process.

“We know it has been a tough winter and as the weather warms concerns are shifting from snow and cold temperatures to flooding,” said NDA Director J.J. Goicoechea. “We hope that this is the beginning of some relief for our farming and ranching communities.”

Any producer who has experienced any level of loss to livestock or crop, or has experienced structure failure, or challenges accessing or buying feed is encouraged to report as much to the FSA office.

Going forward, the Nevada Department of Agriculture says such losses should be reported within 30 days. Reports can be made via phone call, email, or by walking into their local FSA office.

Washoe County has two local FSA offices, one located at 300 Booth Street in Reno, and the other located at 111 Sheckler Road in Fallon. You can find the FSA offices for other Nevada counties here.

More information on disaster assistance for producers can be found here: agri.nv.gov.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Reno Police: Shooting suspect arrested
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
Snow in Nevada
Rosen, Cortez Masto, Horsford push Biden to declare disaster over winter storms
Snow on Palisades Tahoe
Palisades Tahoe breaks 25-year record for snowfall
Heavy rainfall in the Carson City area could create flooding problems for residents with...
Carson City warns residents of basement and crawlspace flooding