Reno man sentenced to 10 years for dealing methamphetamine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for dealing a large amount of methamphetamine.

53-year-old James Raymond Ellis will also serve five years of parole following his release. He plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in December 2022.

Court documents and statements made in court found that between May and June 2021, Ellis sold over four pounds of methamphetamine and five guns to confidential informants.

On August 20, 2021, police seized approximately 12 pounds of methamphetamine from Ellis’ residence as well. When he was arrested, it was discovered he was also in possession of a handgun, which, as a prior convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing.

His prior conviction was for possession of a chemical with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.