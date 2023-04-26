Over Your Heart Spring Arts and Gifts Show benefits Tiny Toes Foundation to help families of sick children

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cinco de Mayo weekend is the perfect opportunity to shop local for a good cause.

The Over Your Heart Spring Arts and Gifts Show takes place Friday-Saturday, May 5-6 at the Grand Sierra Resort. Artists, crafters, makers, bakers and sellers will gather at the Nevada Exhibition Center to give you a fantastic display of their various creations. It’s truly a great place to find gifts for your loved ones this spring. This two-day event is free to attend, and all are welcome. Tickets are free but reservations help streamline the entry into the event. Reserve your general admission tickets here.

This year’s event benefits Tiny Toes Foundation who is a special sponsor of the event. Tiny Toes Foundation helps families with children who have serious medical issues and illnesses. The organization helps ensure their basic needs are met so that families can focus on their child who requires extra medical care.

Over Your Heart event organizer, Melissa Duran, and co-founders of Tiny Toes Foundation, Amy Echard and Barbara Williams, stopped by Morning Break to invite the entire community to their event next weekend.

Click here to learn more about the Spring Arts and Gifts Show. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Tiny Toes Foundation can also be on found on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Reno Police: Shooting suspect arrested
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

Men on Boats at Good Luck Macbeth
The unconventional comedy, “Men on Boats,” debuts at Good Luck Macbeth theater
Men on Boats at Good Luck Macbeth
Men on Boats at Good Luck Macbeth
Spring Arts and Gifts Show at GSR
Spring Arts and Gifts Show at GSR
Pops on the River Tickets on Sale
Tickets on sale now for 2023 Pops on the River “The Music of Motown” concert series