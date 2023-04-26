Over Your Heart Spring Arts and Gifts Show benefits Tiny Toes Foundation to help families of sick children

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cinco de Mayo weekend is the perfect opportunity to shop local for a good cause.

The Over Your Heart Spring Arts and Gifts Show takes place Friday-Saturday, May 5-6 at the Grand Sierra Resort. Artists, crafters, makers, bakers and sellers will gather at the Nevada Exhibition Center to give you a fantastic display of their various creations. It’s truly a great place to find gifts for your loved ones this spring. This two-day event is free to attend, and all are welcome. Tickets are free but reservations help streamline the entry into the event. Reserve your general admission tickets here.

This year’s event benefits Tiny Toes Foundation who is a special sponsor of the event. Tiny Toes Foundation helps families with children who have serious medical issues and illnesses. The organization helps ensure their basic needs are met so that families can focus on their child who requires extra medical care.

Over Your Heart event organizer, Melissa Duran, and co-founders of Tiny Toes Foundation, Amy Echard and Barbara Williams, stopped by Morning Break to invite the entire community to their event next weekend.

