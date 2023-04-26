One dead in Placerville officer-involved shooting

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -One person is dead in a Placerville officer-involved shooting, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near Baco Drive and Blairs Lane south of U.S. 50, the sheriff’s office reported.

While the sheriff’s office was serving a search warrant, one person came to the door with what appeared to be a gun, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies fired and that person is dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said one home is surrounded and they do not believe any suspects are outside the perimeter. No sheriff’s office personnel were injured.

Traffic is being stopped at Blairs Lane and Broadway in Placerville. The public is asked to avoid the area.

