Nevada Democrats release statement on Biden re-election bid

President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating...
President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77's training facility in Accokeek, Md., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Biden announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024 on Monday.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:06 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Democratic Party released a statement Wednesday morning after President Biden announced he will run for re-election in 2024.

They said:

“Under President Joe Biden, Democrats have achieved historic results for Nevadans and the American People: creating more than 12 million jobs, making the largest investment in climate and clean energy in the history of our country, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and passing critical investments in our roads and bridges. President Biden has done more in two years than almost any other president – and he’s ready to finish the job.”

“The choice in 2024 could not be more stark. MAGA extremists are working to take our country backwards – attempting to gut Social Security and Medicare, raise prices on prescription drugs, and pass a nationwide ban on abortion that would overturn existing protections in Nevada. We can’t afford to let that happen.  “Make no mistake: the path to the White House goes directly through Nevada. Democrats are already putting in the work needed to re-elect President Biden, as well as Democrats up and down the ballot, so we can continue making progress for hardworking Nevada families.”

