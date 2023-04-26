Lyon County warns of slew of scams hitting the area

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a slew of scams hitting the area.

Those scams are as follows:

The Publisher’s Clearing House Scam: This scam, the Sheriff’s Office says, involves a scammer notifying people they have won a sweepstakes, but need to give money to pay taxes on those winnings.

Police Impersonation scams: This scam involves a caller a victim posing as a police officer to tell them they, or a family member, have warrants out for their arrest, and must pay bail to free them.

Website phishing scam: In this scam, an email purporting to come from Amazon or another popular website will tell the victim about an order they did not make. The victim then calls the fake number on the email and surrenders banking information to a scammer.

NV Energy scam: This scam involves a scammer posing as a representative with NV Energy or another public utility. The scammer will tell their victim one of their utilities is about to be shut off due to nonpayment and will demand payment via gift cards.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says you should never give out identifying information via text, email, or phone, and that anyone wanting payment via gift cards or bitcoin is almost certainly a scammer.

