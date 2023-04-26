Holman Way closed in Sparks for heavy police activity

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Holman Way is closed from Tyler Way to Pyramid Way as several police agencies are on scene.

The Washoe County Consolidated Bomb Squad is on scene as are a special weapons and tactics team and police dogs. The Sparks and Reno police departments are also on scene.

Holman Way is near Greebrae Drive.

KOLO 8 News Now has a crew on scene and will update information as it becomes available.

