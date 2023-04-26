Fish and Wildlife Office seeks comment on sage grouse rule

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is reopening a 60-day public comment period, seeking new and updated information on the bi-state distinct population segment of greater sage-grouse.

The comment period will be on the 2013 proposed rule to list the bi-state distinct population segment of greater sage-grouse as threatened with a critical habitat designation.

The Fish and Wildlife Service says it is doing this in response to a ruling by a California court in May 2022 that reinstated the Service’s October 2013 proposed rules to list the bi-state DPS of greater sage-grouse as threatened.

The service says they will then use existing and new information to conduct a species assessment, which will inform a final decision on its status by May 2024.

“Through the new evaluation process, we will review the current status of bi-state sage-grouse, the impacts caused by the threats it faces, and the potential benefits accrued by ongoing and planned conservation,” said species expert Steve Abele, a fish and wildlife biologist with the Service in Reno. “We encourage the public and interested parties to submit new, substantive information to help in our review. Information submitted during previous proposed rule public comment periods does not need to be resubmitted; it will be fully considered during this current review.”

The population segment is currently spread across 4.5 million acres of desert, being found along the California-Nevada border near Mono Lake.

“For the last 20 years the local conservation community has worked hard and been very effective at getting conservation efforts on the ground for the benefit of bi-state sage-grouse. And it’s still got legs; people are still invested in conserving the bird and its habitat, and ongoing commitments have not slowed,” said Abele.

The 60-day comment period begins Thursday and ends on June 26. You can find information on how to submit comments at www.federalregister.gov by searching docket number FWS-R8-ES-2023-0052.

They will also be posted to https://www.fws.gov/office/reno-fish-and-wildlife.

