The Day of the Child resource fair this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This weekend, parents and kits are invited to a community celebration highlighting the importance of play and fun in a child’ development.

The Day of the Child is a new event created by the Carson City School District’s Career and Technical Education Teaching and Training Early Childhood Education students. It is designed celebrate parents and families as children’s first and best teachers and to provide a one-stop-shop for families to connect with resources and experiences that will benefit the growth and development of their youngest learners.

Parents, families and young learners will enjoy sensory fun, art, play, story times, games, raffle prizes, food trucks and much more. Additionally, parents will be able to enroll their children in Pre-K and kindergarten. The event is free and open to all community members.

It’s taking place Saturday, April 29 at Carson High School starting at 10:00 A.M.

