The Day of the Child resource fair this weekend

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:01 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This weekend, parents and kits are invited to a community celebration highlighting the importance of play and fun in a child’ development.

The Day of the Child is a new event created by the Carson City School District’s Career and Technical Education Teaching and Training Early Childhood Education students. It is designed celebrate parents and families as children’s first and best teachers and to provide a one-stop-shop for families to connect with resources and experiences that will benefit the growth and development of their youngest learners.

Parents, families and young learners will enjoy sensory fun, art, play, story times, games, raffle prizes, food trucks and much more. Additionally, parents will be able to enroll their children in Pre-K and kindergarten. The event is free and open to all community members.

It’s taking place Saturday, April 29 at Carson High School starting at 10:00 A.M.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Reno Police: Shooting suspect arrested
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

Youth fill sandbags in Falon as part of Global Youth Service Day.
Fallon youth put up almost 5,000 sandbags for flood protection
Friday morning, City of Reno officials and partners gathered at the ‘Believe’ sign at City...
City of Reno increases outreach efforts with routine ‘City Walks’
Movie Minute: A war drama, a comedy, and a lost historical story
Movie Minute: A war drama, a comedy, and a lost historical story
Happening at Idlewild tomorrow from 11-5.
Helping out at the Reno Earth Day celebration at Idlewild Park