Carson City burglary suspect ID sought

By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:12 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a burglary Sunday morning at the Grocery Outlet.

It happened about 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot at 2100 E. William St.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as white in his 50s or 60s and mostly bald. He wore an orange Utah Jazz t-shirt and tan shorts.

He drove a silver sports utility vehicle, possibly a 2000-2005 Toyota Rav4. It appeared to have damage with a black strip on the driver’s door. A tire and other objects were tied to the vehicle roof.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852.

