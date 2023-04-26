3 Nevada men convicted in prize notification scheme

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A federal jury convicted three Nevada men of perpetrating a prize notification scheme that stole more than $6 million from victims.

The notices led victims to believe they could claim a large cash prize if they paid a fee of $20 or $30. Many of their victims were retirees or other older adults.

Mario and Miguel Castro, as well as Jose Luis Mendez produced the fake notices at their business in Las Vegas. Money from the victims was then used to print and mail prize notices. They also received a share of the profits.

“The defendants mailed fraudulent prize notices to prey upon and trick victims, many of them elderly, out of millions of dollars,” said U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada. “This guilty verdict should be a warning to individuals who commit fraudulent acts. We are committed to working together with the Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to identify and hold fraudsters accountable. We will continue to protect older Americans and prosecute individuals who seek to carry out fraudulent schemes targeting seniors.”

The three men operated the scheme from 2010 to February 2018 before search warrants were executed and the DOJ obtained a court order shutting down their operation.

They and their co-conspirators ignored multiple cease and desist orders from the U.S. Postal Service. The men then changed the name of their business and used straw owners to continue their fraud scheme.

Mario Castro was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and seven counts of mail fraud. He was found not guilty of five counts of mail fraud. Miguel Castro was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and five counts of mail fraud. He was found not guilty of seven counts of mail fraud.

Jose Luis Mendez was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and eleven counts of mail fraud. He was found not guilty of one count of mail fraud.

A fourth defendant, Salvador Castro, was acquitted by the jury on all charges.

Those convicted will be sentenced on Aug. 23 and face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Four others also previously pleaded guilty in connection with this prize notice scheme: Patti Kern, 65, of Henderson, Nevada; Andrea Burrow, 43, of Las Vegas; Edgar Del Rio, 45, of Las Vegas; and Sean O’Connor, 54, of Las Vegas.

