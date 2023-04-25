Yosemite National Park temporarily closing

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, California (KOLO) - Yosemite National Park will be temporarily closing starting this Friday.

The park will close due to a forecast of flooding. The closure will begin on April 28 at 10:00 p.m. and will last until May 3 and possibly longer. They say additional flooding and closures may occur in May or June.

Reservations for lodging and campgrounds in the eastern Yosemite Valley will automatically be canceled and refunded, and wilderness permits can be rescheduled to alternate trailheads, space permitting.

Wawona, Mariposa Grove (via hike only), the Crane Flat area, Hetch Hetchy, and the western Yosemite Valley will be open.

The closure in the Yosemite Valley will be at El Capitan crossover. There will be no visitor access east of that road.

Parking in the western Yosemite Valley and throughout the park will be limited.

