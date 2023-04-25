Washoe County to offer free microchipping for livestock

The event will be on May 13 from 8:00 a.m. to noon
The Washoe County Regional Animal Services will be holding the event on May 13
The Washoe County Regional Animal Services will be holding the event on May 13(Washoe County)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:47 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Animal Services will be offering free microchipping for livestock at an event next month.

The event will be on May 13 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Ironwood Events Center and Boarding Facility-Outdoor Arena, located at 5600 Whiskey Springs Road in Reno.

Microchipping will be available for:

  • Horses
  • Donkeys
  • Mules
  • Goats
  • Sheep
  • Pigs
  • Tortoises

This clinic will not microchip llamas or alpacas. You can make an appointment here.

