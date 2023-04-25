Washoe County to offer free microchipping for livestock

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Animal Services will be offering free microchipping for livestock at an event next month.

The event will be on May 13 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Ironwood Events Center and Boarding Facility-Outdoor Arena, located at 5600 Whiskey Springs Road in Reno.

Microchipping will be available for:

Horses

Donkeys

Mules

Goats

Sheep

Pigs

Tortoises

This clinic will not microchip llamas or alpacas. You can make an appointment here.

