Verdi murder case, a long sad tale of violence

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A nearly week long manhunt has ended and the man being sought for last week’s murder in Verdi is in custody. The arrest still leaves a family grieving and questions about the system in place to protect the victims of domestic violence unanswered.

Forty year old Jesce Richt was arrested, apparently without incident, following a traffic stop in Las Vegas late Monday afternoon. Police had been searching for him since last Tuesday night when his longtime girlfriend, Jessica Griffin, was shot and killed in a Verdi neighborhood.

The full story of their often violent relationship will likely be told at trial, but it already leaves a long, sad trail through local court records, a story told often in her own words as she applied for a series of protection orders dating back two decades.

In her most frecent application earlier this month she recounted his threats to kill her whole family, detailing how he would kill her hiding her body in the desert where no one would find her. That application was denied only because an earlier one was still in effect.

So at the time of her death he was still under court order to stay away from her and their two children. Significantly it did not order him to surrender any firearms though it’s uncertain how that or any other order would have been enforced.

‘When people are murdered in a domestic violence situation, it is a gun more than any other type of weapon combined,” says Elizabeth Abdur-Raheem, the Executive Director of the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, “but we’re not collecting those guns at the time of a temporary protection order.”

In the end she says, a protection order is simply a piece of paper, useful for building a criminal case, but offering little guarantee of safety. Jessica Griffin and other victims of domestic violence need more.

“They need an advocate. They need safety planning and they need resources. The first hurdle is getting the TPO, but then the next thing is the enforcement and enforcement is just a tricky situation because the onus is all on the victim.”

