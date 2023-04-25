Target will replace shuttered Raley’s in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A new Target store will replace a closed Raley’s in the city of South Lake Tahoe.

On its website, Target did not say when the new store would be coming, only that it will be approximately 63,000 square feet.

Roof collapse stemming from heavy snow that accumulated on the roof forced the Raley’s to close earlier this month.

