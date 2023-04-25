Sparks roads to close ahead of Friday concert
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:53 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Roads in the Sparks area are set to close Friday for a concert being held at the Nugget Casino Resort.
Brooks & Dunn will be holding a concert on April 28 at the Nugget’s event center. The closures will take effect Friday at 12:15 a.m. and last until 6:00 a.m. Saturday.
The following areas will be closed off:
- Victorian Avenue from Pyramid Highway to Victorian Plaza Circle (east side).
- Both sides of the Nugget Event Center:
- Victorian Plaza Circle (east side) from Avenue of the Oaks to Victorian Avenue.
- 10th Street from Avenue of the Oaks to Victorian Avenue.
- The section of Victorian Avenue from Pyramid to 10th will be open from 3:00 p.m. until after the concert only for ride-share drop-off. No parking is allowed in this area
A map of the closure area can be found here.
