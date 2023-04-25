Sparks roads to close ahead of Friday concert

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Roads in the Sparks area are set to close Friday for a concert being held at the Nugget Casino Resort.

Brooks & Dunn will be holding a concert on April 28 at the Nugget’s event center. The closures will take effect Friday at 12:15 a.m. and last until 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

The following areas will be closed off:

Victorian Avenue from Pyramid Highway to Victorian Plaza Circle (east side).

Both sides of the Nugget Event Center:

Victorian Plaza Circle (east side) from Avenue of the Oaks to Victorian Avenue.

10th Street from Avenue of the Oaks to Victorian Avenue.

The section of Victorian Avenue from Pyramid to 10th will be open from 3:00 p.m. until after the concert only for ride-share drop-off. No parking is allowed in this area

A map of the closure area can be found here.

