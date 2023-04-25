Sparks City Council approves measure criminalizing watching street races

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council has voted to approve a measure criminalizing the spectating of street races, sideshows, and speed exhibitions.

The measure was approved during a city council meeting on Monday.

Earlier this month, the council was considering the measure to combat street racing and other unauthorized gatherings on Sparks streets.

A crackdown on the weekend of April 8 and April 9 resulted in the arrest of two people and 72 citations.

