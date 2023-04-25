Sparks City Council approves measure criminalizing watching street races

RPD cracks down on increasing illegal street racing in town, new 'side shows' creating problems...
RPD cracks down on increasing illegal street racing in town(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:37 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council has voted to approve a measure criminalizing the spectating of street races, sideshows, and speed exhibitions.

The measure was approved during a city council meeting on Monday.

Earlier this month, the council was considering the measure to combat street racing and other unauthorized gatherings on Sparks streets.

A crackdown on the weekend of April 8 and April 9 resulted in the arrest of two people and 72 citations.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Reno Police: Shooting suspect arrested
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., listens during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services...
Rosen, Lankford introduce bill to strengthen Holocaust education
Truckee River near Idlewild Park
$2.1 million for water conservation headed to Reno, Vegas
Election workers with ballots
Bill makes intimidating election workers a felony
San Franciso bank directing $4.5 million for housing in Nevada