Rosen, Lankford introduce bill to strengthen Holocaust education

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and James Lankford (R-OK) have introduced a bill to strengthen Holocaust education in the United States.

The Holocaust Education and Antisemitism Lessons Act would also promote awareness of available Holocaust education resources in local communities. It would also direct the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum to conduct a comprehensive study on Holocaust education and resources nationwide.

“One of the most effective ways to combat the rise of anti-Jewish bigotry is to improve how we teach about the Holocaust and talk about the dangers of antisemitism,” said Senator Rosen. “Never again means ensuring we never forget the important lessons from one of history’s darkest chapters, and our bipartisan legislation will help ensure that Holocaust education in the U.S. is accurate and comprehensive. I’ll continue fighting to make sure we combat antisemitism through education and action.”

