NDOT to launch season 3 of multi-year pavement project in May

No lane closures will take place over holiday weekends
The third construction season begins May 1
The third construction season begins May 1(The Nevada Department of Transportation)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:49 AM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin the third season of a multi-year pavement repaving project near Incline Village on May 1.

The repaving project will be for sections of State Route 431 and State Route 28.

Through October 2023, drivers should expect multiple work zones with single lane closures and delays of up to 30 minutes on sections of State Route 28 from Crystal Bay to the Sand Harbor Park area, as well as on Mt. Rose Highway from the summit to the State Route 28 roundabout.

From May until early June, the majority of the closures will take place from Sunday at 8:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Fridays. After mid-June, summer road construction hours will be from Sundays at 8:00 p.m. to noon Fridays.

No lane closures will take place over holiday weekends.

Commercial vehicles with air brakes will be prohibited from traveling on westbound on SR431 over Mt. Rose Summit until paving is completed on the lower section of the highway.

They will then be allowed as SR28 repaving work will take place the remainder of the summer.

The third season will include:

  • ITS conduit line installation – from the Northwood/Southwood Boulevard intersection in Incline Village to Ponderosa Ranch.
  • Repaving six miles of SR 28 - four inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced from the SR 28/431 roundabout to Ponderosa Ranch Road.
  • Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for enhanced roadway alignment and drainage.
  • Enhanced sidewalks, sidewalk ramps, storm drains, guardrails and driveway accesses
  • SR 431 from SR 28 roundabout in Incline Village to the Mt. Rose Summit scenic overview:
  • Repaving additional sections of SR 431- Three inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced.
  • Select roadway shoulders will be reconstructed and flattened.

Crews spent last year’s construction season repaving aging roadway on six miles of Mt. Rose highway near the summit. They replaced nearly 16,000 linear feet of existing barrier rail with new decorative barrier along SR431.

They also installed new detention basins and drainage improvements on SR28 at Marlette Creek to improve stormwater quality.

