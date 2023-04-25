Local nonprofit Baby’s Bounty creates program to help parenting students

“Diapers for Diplomas” gives college students a chance to receive 200 diapers each month for...
"Diapers for Diplomas" gives college students a chance to receive 200 diapers each month for their full academic year.
By Karlie Drew
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Baby’s Bounty is starting a new program to help parents working towards their college degrees.

Diapers for Diplomas” gives college students a chance to receive 200 diapers each month for their full academic year.

Qualified applicants for the program must be the parent or guardian of the child(ren) who requires diapers.

They must also provide proof of enrollment as a part-time or full-time student at Nevada State, TMCC UNR, CSN, or UNLV.

Baby’s Bounty has provided 3 million diapers to 37,000 families in Nevada, Kelly Maxwell Executive Director for Baby’s Bounty shared,

“In having conversations with clients that we serve, we realized that a lot of these clients are working very hard to better themselves, their lives, the lives of their community and their families. We wanted to move into a space where we could help them achieve those goals,”

She continued,

“We know when talking to these parents that when they are forced to choose between diapers and tuition, diapers will win every time, so if we could offer these scholarships to these students and take this painful decision off the table they can focus their energy on getting their degree, and focus on their higher education.”

Their diaper bank location in Reno is located at 1410 Greg Street.

Recipients must pick up their diapering supplies from a designated location with on-campus and off-campus locations.

To register for this program, click here.

