Local batting cages being forced to close because of rent increase

By Ben Deach
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - To say that Tommy Newell had a short lived big league career might be an understatement, but there is no question that his run as a business owner has been a success.

“We’ve made it through recession, pandemic, three floods, inflation,” the former pitcher explained.

The word consistent could definitely be used to describe Tommy’s Grand Stand. If you walked in its doors in 2003, and again 20 years later you’d still notice the same automated batting cages, the restaurant and bar, even the Ken Griffey Jr. cutout that has not moved in two decades.

Unfortunately for small business located on Meredith Way in Sparks, their time is coming to an end. Newell says the building’s owners are tripling their rent.

Newell says he isn’t sure how local businesses will be able to survive in an era where supply and demand is driving up prices and large corporate entities are who tend to survive.

“My neighbors have seen their rents triple,” he mentioned. “And their parking lots are a lot less full.”

One thing Tommy’s Grand Stand has going for it should they find a way to set up shop somewhere else in the future is a lack of competition, as the ability to show up to a cage and just put in a coin to hit balls without anyone else’s help, has long been a rarity in the Reno area.

If you want to stop by and hit balls their last day will be May 7th.

