KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin brings back Taco Tuesday with shrimp tacos and corn black bean salsa

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s finally warming up outside so instead of those heavier comfort foods we enjoy in the winter, it’s time for something light and fresh like shrimp tacos! Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes shares a simple way to elevate your tacos by adding a homemade corn and black bean salsa.

Ingredients:

1 lb. shrimp (chopped)

2 corn cobs (roasted and cut)

1 mango

1 avocado

1/2 tomato

1/2 cup black beans

2 serrano peppers (finely chopped)

2 pats butter

White wine

Old Bay Seasoning

Mama Rays Original Seasoning

Garlic olive oil

Small tortillas

1/8 cup cilantro (chopped)

1/2 small yellow onion (diced)

3 garlic cloves (chopped)

Directions:

Cook shrimp with garlic and onion. Deglaze with wine and butter. Add Old Bay; set aside. For the salsa, add mango, corn, cilantro, avocado, serrano peppers, beans, tomato and Mama Ray’s into a bowl. Stir together with salt, pepper and garlic oil. Place meat in center of tortilla. Add salsa on top and serve.

