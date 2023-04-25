KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin brings back Taco Tuesday with shrimp tacos and corn black bean salsa

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s finally warming up outside so instead of those heavier comfort foods we enjoy in the winter, it’s time for something light and fresh like shrimp tacos! Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes shares a simple way to elevate your tacos by adding a homemade corn and black bean salsa.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. shrimp (chopped)
  • 2 corn cobs (roasted and cut)
  • 1 mango
  • 1 avocado
  • 1/2 tomato
  • 1/2 cup black beans
  • 2 serrano peppers (finely chopped)
  • 2 pats butter
  • White wine
  • Old Bay Seasoning
  • Mama Rays Original Seasoning
  • Garlic olive oil
  • Small tortillas
  • 1/8 cup cilantro (chopped)
  • 1/2 small yellow onion (diced)
  • 3 garlic cloves (chopped)

Directions:

  1. Cook shrimp with garlic and onion.
  2. Deglaze with wine and butter.
  3. Add Old Bay; set aside.
  4. For the salsa, add mango, corn, cilantro, avocado, serrano peppers, beans, tomato and Mama Ray’s into a bowl.
  5. Stir together with salt, pepper and garlic oil.
  6. Place meat in center of tortilla. Add salsa on top and serve.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Reno Police: Shooting suspect arrested
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

Kacey Queen, Nevada Moms
Family Time: Nevada Moms co-founder, Kacey Queen, shares spring bucket list ideas for your calendar
The third construction season begins May 1
NDOT to launch season 3 of multi-year pavement project in May
Atlantis Championship Weekend
The Atlantis shares ways to enjoy Cinco de Mayo, championship weekend at resort casino
FILE - U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., listens during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services...
Rosen, Lankford introduce bill to strengthen Holocaust education