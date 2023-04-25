Idaho student killing survivor files motion in Washoe County to avoid testifying

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:43 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The survivor in the killing of four Idaho college students has filed a motion in Washoe County to avoid testifying in the suspect’s upcoming preliminary hearing.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022 in eastern Pennsylvania on four counts of first-degree murder.

The subpoena would require Funke to return to Idaho in June for testimony, and she could possibly be required to stay for the remainder of the trial.

Her attorney says there is no indication Funke has any information on the charges against Kohberger, and that Idaho criminal defendants have no authority to issue a subpoena to a Nevada witness without a hearing.

Investigators believe Funke was in the house during the morning of the murders.

