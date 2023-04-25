Fried foods may be linked to depression, study says

FILE - Researchers said they found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for...
FILE - Researchers said they found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for depression in people ate fried foods.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Many doctors would agree fried foods are not good for your physical health, and now there’s new evidence to suggest they are bad for your mental health as well.

A study from China found eating fried foods, especially fried potatoes, increases a person’s risk for anxiety and depression.

Researchers found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for depression compared with people who stayed away from fried foods.

Some experts are casting doubt on the study, saying the results are preliminary. And it’s unclear if fried foods triggered mental health issues or if people with depression and anxiety turn to them for comfort.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Reno Police: Shooting suspect arrested
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

Funke's attorney says there is no indication Funke has any information on the charges against...
Idaho student killing survivor files motion in Washoe County to avoid testifying
He was booked on one count of endangerment, one count of deadly aggravated assault, one count...
Man accused of intentionally crashing into cars, police say
For an accurate representation, Mattel says it worked with the National Down Syndrome Society...
Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome
Harry Belafonte, the civil rights activist and entertainer, died of congestive heart failure at...
Performer, activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96
FILE - Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf...
Tucker who? Fox News hosts avoid Carlson’s name after ouster