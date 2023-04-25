Family Time: Nevada Moms co-founder, Kacey Queen, shares spring bucket list ideas for your calendar

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:49 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spring has finally sprung in Northern Nevada after a long, harsh winter. Now there are plenty of things to do as a family that gets everyone outside and having fun.

Nevada Moms co-founder, Kacey Queen, stopped by Morning Break with some ideas that she recommends adding your spring/summer schedule.

Watch Tuesday’s Interview to learn more.

Save this Spring Bucket List for inspiration.

Spring Bucket List from Nevada Moms.
Spring Bucket List from Nevada Moms.(Kacey Queen)

Kacey Queen is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. Check out Nevada Moms’ website for a full list of great things to do throughout the state, and follow Northern Nevada Moms on Facebook and Instagram.

