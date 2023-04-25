Documenting the Reno Aces story one picture at a time

Team photographer David Calvert has been with the club since the start
Team photographer David Calvert has been with the club since the start(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:35 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If a picture is worth 1,000 words then what is 14 years of memories worth?

I’m not a math guy - that’s why I tell stories.

Since he was in high school Reno photographer David Calvert has been capturing moments, and he’s documented just about everything for the Reno Aces.

The club’s first game came in 2009, and as the team’s photographer, Calvert has always been in the picture.

“I had always wanted to be a team photographer,” he said looking back on his start.

As a student at Reno High School Calvert drew inspiration from a teacher while working for the school’s newspaper and yearbook.

“All my friends played baseball,” said Calvert. “I realized it wasn’t for me anymore but I still wanted to be around the team.”

He doesn’t just take pictures. His work tells a story.

“What it feels like to be at the games, a sense of place, the atmosphere, the energy at the ballpark,” Calvert described. “I’m always trying to photograph the thing that’s happening that won’t be happening later. You’re trying to find that moment that is special.”

Calvert will go through a couple thousands clicks a day.

He chases not only moments, but good lighting.

“I know that if I’m sitting in Section 112 I like the view from the first row but only if I’m sitting on the ground from the third seat in,” he laughs describing how his experience has helped him find the right pictures. “One photo that stands out is Cody Decker, who was with the team a few years ago. He hit a game-winning, walk-off home run in his final at-bat as a professional baseball player. It was wild.”

The firsts.

The legends.

The history.

This team.

“(The Aces) trust me enough to let me into their spaces. To spend time in the clubhouse, the locker room. That’s a really big deal. I feel fortunate that I get to do that.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

