Conflict over construction: Reno Iron Works ordered to stop building

District Court grants SPCA's motion
By Nick Doyle
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada and Reno Iron Works have been disputing terms over a 40,000 square foot building project. The case opened in April of 2022 and has boiled over into this year.

Reno Iron Works has started building next to SPCA but yesterday, April 24, the District Court granted SPCA’s emergency motion in stay, placing a hold on construction. SPCA believes the noise and dust of constructing the building will traumatize the sheltered animals.

Reno Iron Works plans to build an indoor and outdoor metal fabrication plant. The plan requires them to remove 60 feet of the hill, fill the natural drainage with 40 feet of dirt and pave a large parking lot.

This story is still developing but SPCA will address the media today at 11am with upcoming plans. We will update you what we learn.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Reno Police: Shooting suspect arrested
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

Funke's attorney says there is no indication Funke has any information on the charges against...
Idaho student killing survivor files motion in Washoe County to avoid testifying
“Diapers for Diplomas” gives college students a chance to receive 200 diapers each month for...
Local nonprofit Baby’s Bounty creates program to help parenting students
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Michael Barton expected to have big impact on Wolf Pack special teams, outside linebackers
Michael Barton expected to have big impact on Wolf Pack special teams, outside linebackers