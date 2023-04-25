Conflict over construction: Reno Iron Works ordered to stop building

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada and Reno Iron Works have been disputing terms over a 40,000 square foot building project. The case opened in April of 2022 and has boiled over into this year.

Reno Iron Works has started building next to SPCA but yesterday, April 24, the District Court granted SPCA’s emergency motion in stay, placing a hold on construction. SPCA believes the noise and dust of constructing the building will traumatize the sheltered animals.

Reno Iron Works plans to build an indoor and outdoor metal fabrication plant. The plan requires them to remove 60 feet of the hill, fill the natural drainage with 40 feet of dirt and pave a large parking lot.

This story is still developing but SPCA will address the media today at 11am with upcoming plans. We will update you what we learn.

