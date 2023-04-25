The Atlantis shares ways to enjoy Cinco de Mayo, championship weekend at resort casino

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Atlantis Resort Casino is kicking off the first weekend in May the right way by offering all sorts of fun activities for Cinco De Mayo, the Kentucky Derby and the big Canelo vs. Ryder boxing match.

Communications manager, Joel Villanueva, and Atlantis Race & Sports Director, Steve Mikkelson, stopped by Morning Break to get the community hype for what’s to come May 5-6.

You won’t want to miss a minute of the action at the Atlantis Championship Weekend, Saturday, May 6. Enjoy great food and fun as you watch the 149th Kentucky Derby and Prime Time PPV Boxing.

Watch Tuesday’s Interview to learn more.

You can also follow the Atlantis on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on events year-round.

