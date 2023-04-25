$2.1 million for water conservation headed to Reno, Vegas

Truckee River near Idlewild Park
Truckee River near Idlewild Park(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:49 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - More than $2.1 million for water conservation will be coming to Reno and the Vegas area.

The funding comes from the Department of the Interior for conservation and efficiency projects and partially comes from the Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.

The money will help support upgrades for the Truckee-Carson Irrigation District and help install over 1.5 million square feet of artificial turf at Las Vegas high schools.

$2 million of that funding will go to The Southern Nevada Water Authority to install artificial turf on 22 fields in Las Vegas. The Truckee-Carson Irrigation District will get $129,941 to upgrade turbines for the 26 Foot Drop Power Plant to help it generate more renewable energy.

